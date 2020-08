'The A train is leaving to the #1 seed' — Shannon Sharpe on LeBron's Lakers clinching the Western Conference

The Lakers are officially the number 1 seed in the West after an 8-point win over the Jazz last night thanks to Anthony Davis’ 42 points and LeBron’s 22.

It’s the first time the Lakers are the top seed in the conference since 2010.

After the game LeBron said that he proved his doubters wrong, saying “They said I can’t do it.

I can just say it feels damn good to be the number one seed in the West.

For me, personally.” Hear what Shannon Sharpe has to say about LeBron's achievement.