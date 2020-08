More Companies Should Model Apple's Stock Split, Nasdaq Economist Says Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 02:18s - Published 2 minutes ago More Companies Should Model Apple's Stock Split, Nasdaq Economist Says Phil Mackintosh, Nasdaq's chief economist, assesses Apple's latest 4-to-1 stock split and says more companies should be following suit. 0

