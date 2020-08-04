Mayor Bill de Blasio Briefing On Tropical Storm Isaias
Mayor Bill de Blasio held a briefing to discuss New York City's preparations for Tropical Storm Isaias.
BGE's Linda Foy Discusses Tropical Storm IsaiaisBGE Senior Manager, Communications Linda Foy joins WJZ's Eyewitness News Morning to discuss the utility's preparations for Tropical Storm Isaias and an update on the number of customers without power..
Winds Whip Up In Ocean City As Tropical Storm Isaias Makes Its Way To MarylandThe winds have amped up in Ocean City, Maryland Tuesday as Isaias makes its way.
Rapid coronavirus testing coming to South FloridaSeveral COVID-19 testing sites that closed ahead of Tropical Storms Isaias are reopening Tuesday.