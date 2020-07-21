A stone-pelting festival took place despite authorities denying permission amid the COVID-19 pandemic in northern India’s Uttarakhand.

Stone-pelting festival celebrated despite warning from authorities amid COVID-19 in northern India

A stone-pelting festival took place despite authorities denying permission amid the COVID-19 pandemic in northern India’s Uttarakhand.

The event took place on August 3 near Maa Barahi Devi Temple in Devidhura, in the town of Champawat.

Known as Bagwal, this unusual festival is celebrated every year on Rakshabandhan, a Hindu festival celebrating the bond of siblings.

The tradition involves two groups of people throwing stones at each other while trying to protect themselves with large wooden shields.

Footage shows people shoot stones into the sky and each other while dancing to the sound of temple bells.

According to local reports, the district administration only permitted circumambulating around the temple, but attendees had other plans.

The ceremony was concluded in around four minutes before two participants sustained injuries as a result of the festivity.