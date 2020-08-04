Val Kilmer Talks About Tracheotomy

Val Kilmer is opening up about his battle with throat cancer and how it's effected his craft of acting.

"It's just like any other language or dialect," he said during an interview Monday on "Good Morning America." Kilmer said he had to figure out how a way to communicate that's no different from any other acting technique.

"It's just a very unique set of circumstances." Kilmer underwent a tracheotomy which has completely altered his voice and can sometimes make communicating difficult.

But Kilmer's not letting it stop him.

"I'm doing great, I feel a lot better than I sound," he said during the interview.

CNN reports that Kilmer has a role in the recently delayed "Top Gun" sequel.