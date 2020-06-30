Cleveland broadcast legend Dick Goddard dies at 89

Legendary Cleveland meteorologist Dick Goddard has died, according to his daughter.



Related videos from verified sources Comedy Legend Carl Reiner Dead at 98



Comedy Legend Carl Reiner Dead at 98 Reiner died of natural causes at his home in Beverly Hills on Monday. The talented comedian first rose to prominence as a cast member on Sid Caesar’s ‘Your Show.. Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 00:55 Published on June 30, 2020