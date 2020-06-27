Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Census Bureau Cuts 2020 Count Short
Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 01:17s - Published
Census Bureau Cuts 2020 Count Short

Census Bureau Cuts 2020 Count Short

Counting efforts including door-knocking and online responses are ending a month earlier than planned.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Census Bureau Shortening Counting Operation For 2020 Census

Census Bureau Shortening Counting Operation For 2020 Census Watch VideoThe Census Bureau is shortening its counting operation. The bureau's field data...
Newsy - Published

Republicans Signal They're Willing To Cut Short Census Counting

Because of COVID-19, the Census Bureau says it can no longer deliver 2020 census results by the...
NPR - Published

Census, Cut Short A Month, Rushes To Finish All Counting Efforts By Sept. 30

Under pressure to meet legal deadlines Congress has not changed despite pandemic-related delays, the...
NPR - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

US Census Bureau is hiring in Clark County [Video]

US Census Bureau is hiring in Clark County

If you are looking for a job, the US census Bureau is hiring 100 people here in Clark County. The Census Takers job will pay $18 an hour, but is a temporary position.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:26Published
Census efforts resume next week [Video]

Census efforts resume next week

After a coronavirus roadblock, the census bureau is resuming efforts for its once a decade survey. Starting next week, census workers will be stationed outside grocery stores, pharmacies, and..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:20Published
Enough is Enough: Taking Action in the Fight for Our Future sponsored by Census Bureau Pt. 1-Master P on Voting [Video]

Enough is Enough: Taking Action in the Fight for Our Future sponsored by Census Bureau Pt. 1-Master P on Voting

Master P talks with Don Lemon about voting and Black ownership.

Credit: Essence Content     Duration: 01:49Published