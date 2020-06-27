|
|
|
|
Census Bureau Cuts 2020 Count Short
|
Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 01:17s - Published
Census Bureau Cuts 2020 Count Short
Counting efforts including door-knocking and online responses are ending a month earlier than planned.
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Watch VideoThe Census Bureau is shortening its counting operation.
The bureau's field data...
Newsy - Published
|
Because of COVID-19, the Census Bureau says it can no longer deliver 2020 census results by the...
NPR - Published
|
Under pressure to meet legal deadlines Congress has not changed despite pandemic-related delays, the...
NPR - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|