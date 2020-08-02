Global  
 

Animal rescuers free nursing dog stuck in iron fence in southern India
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 10:40s - Published
A nursing dog is reunited with its puppies after rescuers helped her set free from an iron fence, where her face had gotten stuck, leaving her stranded overnight in southern India's Telangana.

The incident took place in LB Nagar, a commercial and residential hub in Hyderabad, the state capital, on July 30.

Footage shows the dog struggling to set herself free between a gap in the iron fence.

The rescuer uses oil to lubricate the head of the animal and stands behind the dog before carefully freeing the face.

Freed from the fence, the dog runs outside and reunites with its babies.

The rescuers also feed the mother and her two babies.

According to local reports, the rescuers got a call from a concerned resident, and the animal has been stuck for nearly eight hours before receiving help.




