WJZ News for Amazon Aug. 4, 2020 Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:57s - Published 4 minutes ago WJZ News for Amazon Aug. 4, 2020 Isaias was downgraded to a tropical storm Tuesday morning as it continued its track northward, spreading tropical moisture along the East Coast. Katie Johnston reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this