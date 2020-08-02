Global  
 

Southern California 'Apple Fire' rages on
Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 00:50s - Published
Southern California 'Apple Fire' rages on

Southern California 'Apple Fire' rages on

The blaze has consumed more than 106 square kilometres of dry brush and timber.View on euronews

Frank Ocean's teen brother reportedly k*lled in car crash [Video]

Frank Ocean's teen brother reportedly k*lled in car crash

According to a local report, Ocean's 18-year-old brother, Ryan Breaux, and another young man, Ezekiel Bishop, were k*lled early Sunday in Southern California.

Families mourn after deadly military training accident in California

 Authorities have identified the eight Marines and one sailor who were killed in a military training accident off the coast of San Clemente Island last week in..
In CA: Wildfire acreage up, COVID numbers down, and a tribe gets some land back

 Plus, the latest on that Marine disaster off the coast of Southern California and some sad news for Yosemite bears. But it's not all doom and gloom.
 
Apple Fire rages in Southern California

The Apple Fire threatens thousands of homes in Southern California as it continues to grow, fed by...
Southern California's Apple wildfire continues to spread as officials order nearly 8,000 people to evacuate

A wildfire in southern California, which has been deemed the Apple fire, has forced evacuation...
California's Apple Fire Destroys More Than 20,000 Acres

Officials have ordered evacuations for nearly 8,000 people in southern California, as the state...
Apple Fire in Southern California grows to 26,000 acres, prompting more evacuations [Video]

Apple Fire in Southern California grows to 26,000 acres, prompting more evacuations

The Apple Fire burning in the San Bernardino Mountains north of Beaumont grew by nearly 6,000 acres overnight and continues to leave some residents under evacuation orders Monday morning.

Apple Fire burning in Southern California [Video]

Apple Fire burning in Southern California

Cherry Valley is the location of this fire, burning near Riverside and the Moronga Reservation

