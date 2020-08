The One and Only Ivan on Disney+ - Behind the Scenes with Angelina Jolie Video Credit: FanReviews - Duration: 01:36s - Published 2 minutes ago The One and Only Ivan on Disney+ - Behind the Scenes with Angelina Jolie It's time to go behind the scenes of the Disney+ fantasy movie The One and Only Ivan, based on the K. A. Applegate children's novel of the same name. It stars Bryan Cranston, Sam Rockwell, Angelina Jolie, Danny DeVito, Helen Mirren, Brooklynn Prince, Ramón Rodríguez and Ariana Greenblatt. The One and Only Ivan Release Date: August 21, 2020 on Disney+ Are you excited for The One and Only Ivan? Be the critic on Fan Reviews! 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources The One and Only Ivan on Disney+ - Official Trailer



Check out the official trailer for the Disney+ fantasy movie The One and Only Ivan, based on the K. A. Applegate children's novel of the same name. It stars Bryan Cranston, Sam Rockwell, Angelina.. Credit: FanReviews Duration: 02:25 Published on July 10, 2020 The One and Only Ivan Movie



The One and Only Ivan Movie Trailer - Plot synopsis: An adaptation of the award-winning book about one very special gorilla, Disney's THE ONE AND ONLY VAN is an unforgettable tale about the beauty of.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 02:25 Published on July 8, 2020 7.6 Enrich from text



Born in Los Angeles, California, on June 4, 1975, Angelina Jolie starred in the HBO biopic Gia before earning a best supporting actress Academy Award for Girl, Interrupted. Jolie became one of.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:19 Published on June 7, 2020