Tracking Isaias: Storm Damage, Power Outages Reported As Tropical Storm Moves Through Maryland
Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 03:39s - Published
Tracking Isaias: Storm Damage, Power Outages Reported As Tropical Storm Moves Through Maryland

The WJZ weather team gives you the latest information on Tropical Storm Isaias as it now moves out of the Maryland area further up the East Coast.

