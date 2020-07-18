Yosemite Park Officials Warn Visitors To Watch For Bears On Road After 4 Struck By Drivers
Yosemite National Park officials are warning visitors to watch out for bears while driving.
lotus RT @wsvn: Yosemite National Park officials are urging visitors to slow down after four bears were hit by vehicles in the last three weeks.… 10 hours ago
WSVN 7 News Yosemite National Park officials are urging visitors to slow down after four bears were hit by vehicles in the last… https://t.co/QeYycfBLrA 16 hours ago
Yosemite Estimates Dozens Of People With Coronavirus Have Visited ParkWhile there have been no confirmed cases at the park, sewage tests tell a different story.
COVID-19 confirmed in Yosemite Park sewageCOVID-19 confirmed in Yosemite Park sewage
Terrifying moment rollercoaster broke down leaving screaming riders stranded 100ft off the groundTwenty theme park visitors had to be rescued after a roller coaster broke down 100ft off the ground.
The "Gravity Max" ride at the Taichung Libao Paradise attraction had technical problems and..