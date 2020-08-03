PM Modi to plant divine tree 'Parijaat' during Ram temple bhoomi pujan: Mahant Rajkumar Das

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath lit up earthen lamps at his official residence as part of 'deepotsav', ahead of the foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 04. CM Adityanath also burned a firecracker at his residence. 'Bhoomi pujan' for Ram temple is scheduled to be held on August 05. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for Ram temple.
Spiritual leader Jagatguru Panchanand Giri on August 04 said that after 492 years, his dream is shaping into reality, calling himself the fortunate generation that will see the foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram temple. Another spiritual leader Swami Gyananand Ji Maharaj spoke to ANI and said, "I came here every time but this time I am experiencing a different type of happiness and joy. Several years of dreams are going to fulfil."
Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust treasurer Swami Govind Dev Giri on August 04 said the board has received donation worth Rs 30 crore so far, and an additional Rs 11 crore will be raised by spiritual leader Morari Bapu by tomorrow. "As per my estimate, Sri Ramjanmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra has received over Rs 30 crore as of August 4. By tomorrow we'll have an additional fund of Rs 11 crore, raised by Morari Bapu from people residing in India," said Swami Govind Dev Giri. Meanwhile, ahead of the foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram temple, roads in Ayodhya were lit up with earthen lamps.
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra reacted to Congress leader Digvijaya Singh's tweet where he gave the credit of Ram Mandir to Rajiv Gandhi. Narottam Mishra said, "Do they assume that Ram Bhakts are stupid? On one hand there is 'Sundar kand' and on the other hand Congress' 'Lanka kand'. Party whose president, Sonia ji has not said a word, how can that party take the credit of Ram Temple. One person is talking about delaying the date, another is talking about 'Sundar kand.' Ram Mandir was a part of BJP's agenda, we said that 'saugand ram ki khate hai, mandir wahi banayege' (we swear on Lord Rama, temple will be constructed there only)."
With preparations in full swing for a grand foundation-laying ceremony for a new temple in Ayodhya, what is the mood at Dhannipur village, where the Uttar Pradesh government allotted a plot of land for a new mosque? Hindustan Times national political editor Sunetra Choudhury reports from the hamlet which is over 20 km from the main Ayodhya city, and the site of the new 'Babri' masjid. Some residents express relief at the construction of a temple, while others state that the construction of a mosque would be good, although it won't make any difference in their lives. The stark takeaway from the new site is that the erstwhile dispute is not as emotive an issue here as seen in other places. The reasons could range from the newer generations not being witness to the incidents of the early 1990s when the Babri masjid was illegally demolished, to the fact that given this settlement's distance from the main Ayodhya city, hardly any of the residents ever prayed at the original Babri mosque. Watch the full video for more.
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on August 04 left for Ayodhya to attend Ram Temple bhoomi pujan. He will attend the foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Temple on August 05. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Governor Anandiben Patel and president of Ram Mandir Trust, Nitya Gopal Das will be present on stage for the event. Meanwhile, a group of saints has also arrived in Ayodhya to attend the ceremony.
Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra issued a self made video on Ram Temple. Governor Kalraj Mishra said, "I believe with the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, millions of people will feel that this..