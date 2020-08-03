Global  
 

PM Modi to plant divine tree 'Parijaat' during Ram temple bhoomi pujan: Mahant Rajkumar Das
Video Credit: ANI
Just one day prior, the zeal of Ram Temple's foundation laying ceremony is on its peak in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya.

The city is echoing the chants of lord Rama and illuminated with mesmerizing lights.

Religious leader Mahant Rajkumar Das briefed about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's schedule for the 'bhoomi pujan' of Ram temple on August 05.

He said, "'Parijaat' is considered as a divine tree, therefore, PM Modi will plant the tree," "PM will go to Shree Ram Janmabhoomi where he'll take part in pooja of 'Bhagwan Shree Ramlala Virajman'.

He'll then plant a Parijat sapling and subsequently perform Bhoomi Pujan," he added.

