13 Cardinals Players and Staff Test Positive for COVID-19 Seven players and six staff members were confirmed to have contracted the virus last week.

The four-game series between the St.

Louis Cardinals and Detroit Tigers has been postponed.

The Cardinals, who were supposed to play the Milwaukee Brewers before that series was postponed, will remain quarantined in Milwaukee.

Sources claim a number of Cardinals members visited a casino prior to the outbreak.

Those claims were corroborated by MLB Network's Jon Heyman.

Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak made a statement.

John Mozeliak, per ESPN's Jeff Passan Though three teams (Cardinals, Marlins, Phillies) have already had to postpone games shortly after Opening Day on July 23, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred is committed to finishing the season.

Rob Manfred, via ESPN

