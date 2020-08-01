13 Cardinals Players
and Staff Test Positive
for COVID-19 Seven players and six staff members were confirmed
to have contracted the virus last week.
The four-game series between the
St.
Louis Cardinals and Detroit Tigers
has been postponed.
The Cardinals, who were supposed to play the
Milwaukee Brewers before that series was
postponed, will remain quarantined in Milwaukee.
Sources claim a number of
Cardinals members visited a
casino prior to the outbreak.
Those claims were corroborated by
MLB Network's Jon Heyman.
Cardinals president of baseball operations
John Mozeliak made a statement.
John Mozeliak, per
ESPN's Jeff Passan Though three teams (Cardinals, Marlins, Phillies)
have already had to postpone games shortly after
Opening Day on July 23, MLB commissioner
Rob Manfred is committed to finishing the season.
Rob Manfred, via ESPN