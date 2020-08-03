Smoke rises after huge blast in Lebanese capital

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Lebanon Country in the Middle East
Massive explosion hits Beirut port area
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:53Published
Two massive explosions rock Beirut, wounding dozensLebanese media carried images of people trapped under rubble, some bloodied, after the huge explosions.
CBS News
Large blast rocks Beirut ahead of Hariri verdictA large blast rocks the Lebanese capital Beirut, ahead of a verdict in trial over killing of ex-PM Rafik Hariri in 2005
BBC News
Netanyahu warns Hezbollah after Israeli strike in SyriaJERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday warned the Lebanese militant Hezbollah group and others after Israeli forces said they..
WorldNews
Beirut Capital and chief port of Lebanon
Lebanon ex-PM Hariri assassination verdict due this weekThe Hague: A UN-backed tribunal will give its verdict Friday on the 2005 murder of former Lebanese premier Rafic Hariri, but questions will remain over a long..
WorldNews
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this