Smoke rises after huge blast in Lebanese capital
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:58s - Published
A large explosion rocked Beirut on Tuesday, injuring many people as glass shattered and balconies collapsed from the impact, Reuters witnesses said.

