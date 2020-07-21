PGA Championship Heads To TPC Harding Park For 2020's First Major
Dennis O'Donnell shares memories of TPC Harding Park and talks about bringing the first of three majors to the Bay Area.
Katie Johnston reports.
PGA Championship Heads To TPC Harding Park For 2020's First MajorDennis O'Donnell shares memories of TPC Harding Park and talks about bringing the first of three majors to the Bay Area. Katie Johnston reports.
McIlroy relishing busy scheduleWorld Number two Rory McIlory believes his game is peaking at the right time as he prepares for the WGC FedEx St Jude Invitational and the first major of the year the PGA Championship.
PGA Tour Heads To The Twin Cities This Week For The 3M Open At TPC Twin CitiesThe course had been a regular stop on the PGA Tour Champions since 2001, hosting the 3M Championship through 2018. With that event's conclusion, TPC Twin Cities undertook renovations to prepare itself..