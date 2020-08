Pops and Flops: Edgewell Personal Care, Virgin Galactic, and Nikola Stock

Shares for Edgewell Personal Care fell amid the coronavirus pandemic as consumers work from home and use products less frequently.

Virgin Galactic's shares also took a tumble as the company had zero sales in Q2 as interest in space tourism decline.

Shares in electric vehicle maker Nikola popped as the industry's confidence in the company surged even before a release of any products.