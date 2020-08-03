Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Portia de Rossi Shows Support for Wife Ellen DeGeneres
Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 01:09s - Published
Portia de Rossi Shows Support for Wife Ellen DeGeneres

Portia de Rossi Shows Support for Wife Ellen DeGeneres

Portia de Rossi Shows Support for Wife Ellen DeGeneres The 'Arrested Development' star posted an Instagram photo on Monday that read, "I Stand By Ellen." Portia de Rossi, via Instagram A hashtag de Rossi added, #bekindtooneanother, references a phrase associated with DeGeneres' brand.

The embattled talk show host is facing backlash over reports of a toxic working environment on her show.

Former employees claim they "faced racism, fear, and intimidation," and stories from Buzzfeed add there was "rampant sexual misconduct." DeGeneres has issued an apology and says she was unaware of any issues.

That claim is disputed by former producer Hedda Muskat, who says DeGeneres allowed verbal abuse against staffers.

Warner Bros.

Has confirmed it is conducting an internal investigation into the allegations.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Portia de Rossi Shows Support For Wife Ellen DeGeneres Amid Talk Show Turmoil

Portia de Rossi is showing her support for wife Ellen DeGeneres. The actress took Instagram on...
E! Online - Published Also reported by •AceShowbizJust JaredThe WrapIndependent


Portia de Rossi ridiculed after linking ‘bot attacks’ to Ellen DeGeneres controversy in confusing show of support

Ellen DeGeneres’ wife Portia de Rossi appears to have suggested that the recent controversy...
PinkNews - Published

Ellen DeGeneres' Wife Breaks Silence Amid Show Scandal

Portia de Rossi has broken her silence to speak up for her wife, Ellen DeGeneres, who has come...
Newsmax - Published Also reported by •IndependentBelfast TelegraphFOXNews.com



Tweets about this

HaydenThrockmo1

Hayden Throckmorton Portia de Rossi Shows Support For Wife Ellen DeGeneres Amid Talk Show Turmoil https://t.co/P9FOf6UXwI via @enews 12 hours ago

TrustRat1

Faith Benedict @TrustRat1 So the wife of the wife that is the soon to be ex-talk show host goes into bat for her talk show host w… https://t.co/S26UCMPcTz 14 hours ago

FreebieNinja1

Breaking News Portia de Rossi speaks out to support wife Ellen DeGeneres https://t.co/FsdCllJMAc https://t.co/HxWFe63pT7 https://t.co/Lo1fnFrpfm 16 hours ago

ludovicchoupo

ludovic choupo Portia de Rossi speaks out in support of wife Ellen DeGeneres https://t.co/WGowAcFBL7 via @DailyMailCeleb 16 hours ago

cynthiamt123

Cynthia Portia de Rossi speaks out in support of wife Ellen DeGeneres https://t.co/kF2VHr0Nxa via @DailyMailCeleb 16 hours ago

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @enews: Portia de Rossi Shows Support For Wife Ellen DeGeneres Amid Talk Show Turmoil https://t.co/ZfnHAYEtAT 17 hours ago

vexatious

Svea Elaine @portiaderossi speaks out in support of wife @TheEllenShow it's hard to be "on" all the time. We all snap, we all… https://t.co/xREdXrROHS 18 hours ago

mabel8ble

mabel able🌺HI🇺🇸💖🌄🎤🐦🗻🦞🏝️🎶🖼️🐕📽️🦊🎄🥮 If we don't stand up for the good, evil n darkness eventually will "kill" us all n engulf all lights around us W al… https://t.co/eeJEawEk7J 19 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Katy Perry speaks out in support of Ellen DeGeneres [Video]

Katy Perry speaks out in support of Ellen DeGeneres

Katy Perry has spoke out in defence of Ellen Degeneres amid the allegations that there was a "toxic work environment" backstage on her talk show.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:50Published
Portia de Rossi standing by Ellen during TV show drama fall-out [Video]

Portia de Rossi standing by Ellen during TV show drama fall-out

Portia de Rossi has declared her support for her wife Ellen DeGeneres as she fights multiple accusations of mistreatment from current and former The Ellen DeGeneres Show employees.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:41Published
James Corden May reportedly replace Ellen DeGeneres [Video]

James Corden May reportedly replace Ellen DeGeneres

In July, former and current employees of 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' came forward alleging that the show is riddled with favoritism.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:08Published