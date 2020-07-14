Alaska Airlines Warns Of Hundreds Of Bay Area Layoffs
Alaska Airlines is warning it may have to lay off thousands of employees, including hundreds in the Bay Area, as air travel has plummeted during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
(8/4/20)
