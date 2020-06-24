Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tropical Storm Isaias batters U.S. Northeast
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:03s - Published
Tropical Storm Isaias batters U.S. Northeast

Tropical Storm Isaias batters U.S. Northeast

[NFA] Tropical Storm Isaias raced up the U.S. East Coast on Tuesday, generating tornadoes and knocking out power, and a twister in North Carolina killed at least one person when it obliterated a mobile home park.

This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Tropical Storm Isaias moved up the east coast.

On Tuesday, leaving a field of debris in Windsor, North Carolina, where the fast-moving storm killed at least one person after a tornado obliterated a mobile home park.

Isais made landfall in North Carolina shortly before midnight, dumping rain and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands.

The storm also felt in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, where a pier was destroyed.

Video taken Tuesday morning showed a large portion of the pier missing.

Isais was moving north at 33 miles per hour, packing maximum sustained winds of 70 mph.

In preparation boat owners in Anapolis, Maryland secured their boats.

A tropical storm warning remained in effect all the way to Maine, with major cities such as Washington, Philadelphia and New York in its potential path.




💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

North Carolina North Carolina State in the southeastern United States

With early-voting states in mind, Trump campaign resets

 "I know a lot of people look at the election countdown clock on our wall: it says 91 days," Stepien said Monday. "But ballots will be in the hands of North..
CBS News

Tornado spawned by Isaias hits NC trailer park

 Tropical Storm Isaias spawned multiple tornadoes, including one that caused at least one death and multiple injuries as it flattened a mobile home park in..
USATODAY.com

Tropical Storm Isaias kills at least one on its way to U.S. Northeast

 Tropical Storm Isaias killed at least one person and knocked out power to hundreds of thousands as it pummeled North Carolina and Virginia on a path toward..
WorldNews

Northeastern United States Northeastern United States One of the four census regions of the United States of America

All Northeast capitals will have train connectivity by 2023: Railway Board Chairman [Video]

All Northeast capitals will have train connectivity by 2023: Railway Board Chairman

Railway Board Chairman VK Yadav on July 17 announced that the capitals of all north-eastern states will have train connectivity by 2023. "All capitals of north-eastern states will be connected by railway network by 2023. This is a significant railway project which has been in our focus from last 5 years. The last stretch from Katra to Banihal will be completed by December 2022," the Railway Board Chairman said during a virtual press conference in Delhi.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:23Published
U.S. Northeast governors order some visitors to quarantine or face $1,000 fine [Video]

U.S. Northeast governors order some visitors to quarantine or face $1,000 fine

[NFA] The governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut on Wednesday ordered travelers from nine other U.S. states to quarantine for 14 days on arrival as COVID-19 showed signs of surging in areas not hit as hard by the initial outbreak. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:12Published

Hurricane Isaias Hurricane Isaias Category 1 Atlantic hurricane in 2020

Strongest winds since Sandy could bring widespread outages

 Upper-level air currents from Tropical Storm Isaias are expected to merge with the jet stream to produce pockets of hurricane force gusts.
CBS News

Tropical Storm Isaias brings tornadoes, flooding, fires

 It lost some punch after coming ashore as a hurricane but was hitting hard in North Carolina and Virginia. It's expected to hug the coastline as it moves north.
CBS News

East Coast of the United States East Coast of the United States Coastline in the United States

Airlines issue flight waivers as Tropical Storm Isaias slams the East Coast with tornadoes, heavy rain

 Airlines, including United, American, Southwest, JetBlue and Delta, issued flight waivers amid Tropical Storm Isaias.
USATODAY.com

Eye Opener: Hurricane Isaias makes landfall in the Carolinas

 Isaias made landfall as a hurricane on Monday night, prompting weather warnings all along the East Coast. Also, President Trump claimed the coronavirus pandemic..
CBS News

Isaias downgraded to tropical storm after slamming Carolinas as a Category 1 hurricane

 Tropical Storm Isaias is working its way up the East Coast after making landfall as a Category 1 hurricane in North Carolina Monday night, packing winds up to 85..
CBS News

Storm Isaias to become hurricane as it moves up US East Coast

 Tropical Storm Isaias is expected to batter the coast of North and South Carolina on Monday, and will likely regain hurricane strength as it moves up the United..
WorldNews

Windsor, North Carolina town in North Carolina, United States


Myrtle Beach, South Carolina Myrtle Beach, South Carolina City in South Carolina, United States

Isaias expected to make landfall as a hurricane in the Carolinas

 The storm is expected to make landfall around Myrtle Beach on Monday night as a Category 1 hurricane.
CBS News

Myrtle Beach Painters

 What is a painting? Fundamentally, does it allude to a visual arrangement of oil on a fabric canvas surface? In reality, the term can be applied more extensively..
WorldNews

Acrobat Sam Panda Detained by Myrtle Beach Police for Wearing Thong Bikini

 Aerial performer Sam Panda got detained by Myrtle Beach police for her revealing swimsuit, and she had to have a long thong debate to get released. Sam says..
TMZ.com

South Carolina South Carolina State in the southeastern United States

Trump is planning ‘Emergency’ to stay in office, top Democrat says

 President Donald Trump has no intention of “peacefully” transferring power if he loses the November election, according to House Majority Whip James Clyburn...
WorldNews

Tropical Storm Isaias gains strength as it heads for the Carolinas

 Tropical Storm Isaias is gaining strength as it churns toward the coast of the Carolinas. Nearly 120 million Americans are in the storm's path, and warnings..
CBS News

Maryland Maryland State in the United States

East Coast Braces for Floods and Wind as Isaias Intensifies

 A heavy soaking is expected in the Carolinas and Maryland, with tropical storm warnings and watches in effect all the way up the Eastern Seaboard.
NYTimes.com

Maryland governor overturns order that would keep Barron Trump's school closed as president pushes reopening

 Gov. Larry Hogan said the decision to reopen should be left to "schools and parents, not politicians."
USATODAY.com
'First Son' Barron Trump Won't Be Returning To School This Fall--In Person, Anyway [Video]

'First Son' Barron Trump Won't Be Returning To School This Fall--In Person, Anyway

The school attended by President Donald Trump and Melania Trump's youngest son, Barron, has ended on-campus learning. The news comes as the president demands a return to in-person classes around the country. On Friday, CNN reports Montgomery County, Maryland, ordered that private schools not conduct in-person learning until October 1st. Barron Trump is slated to enter 9th grade in the fall. He attends St. Andrew's Episcopal School in Montgomery County, Maryland.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:44Published
Beloved ICU Doctor Dies Of COVID-19 [Video]

Beloved ICU Doctor Dies Of COVID-19

Maryland has had more than 85,000 cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, and more than 3,000 deaths. Now, HuffPost reports the disease has taken the life of a cherished Maryland ICU doctor. 56-year-old Dr. Joseph Costa was the intensive care unit chief at Mercy Medical Center. He had worked there for 23 years. He dedicated his life and career to caring for the sickest patients. Board of Trustees Head Sister Helen Amos and President/CEO David Maine Mercy Medical Center, Maryland joint statement. Dr. Costa's medical school classmate Dr. Amy Zimmerman said her friend’s death should serve as a reminder of the severity of the virus. This is real. This was a 56-year-old healthy man. He knew how to be careful. He knew how to take good care of himself, and he still passed away from this disease. This could happen to anybody. Dr. Amy Zimmerman, M.D.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:38Published

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Tropical Storm Isaias grazes Florida, heads up East Coast

Tropical Storm Isaias grazes Florida, heads up East Coast MIAMI, Aug 2 - The Florida coast looked set to avoid major damage late on Sunday with Tropical Storm...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comCBS NewsFOXNews.comcbs4.comNPR


Isaias downgraded to tropical storm after slamming Carolinas as a Category 1 hurricane

Tropical Storm Isaias is working its way up the East Coast after making landfall as a Category 1...
CBS News - Published


Tweets about this

MariaBonanno9

Maria Bonanno N.J. power outages spike as Tropical Storm Isaias batters state. Hundreds of thousands in dark. https://t.co/O2oCwzDdZw 16 minutes ago

BeckermanJosh

Josh Beckerman N.J. power outages spike as Tropical Storm Isaias batters state. Hundreds of thousands in dark. https://t.co/ZOhZC0AhKo 17 minutes ago

_Zouzka_

🇨🇿 Ⓩⓞⓤⓩⓚⓐ 🇺🇸 RT @njdotcom: N.J. power outages spike as Tropical Storm Isaias batters state. Tens of thousands in dark. https://t.co/fgfPvafDoh https://t… 31 minutes ago

pabloalto

Paul "stronger than dirt" Irvin RT @TheStranger: —"Polls and Republican leaders" say the President's lies about mail-in voting are backfiring —Seattle Evening Marchers tal… 34 minutes ago

JustMePammy

JustMePammy RT @RES911CUE: N.J. power outages spike as Tropical Storm Isaias batters state. Hundreds of thousands in dark. - Powerful winds and heavy… 37 minutes ago

ChangingAmerica

Changing America Tropical Storm Isaias, formerly Hurricane Isaias, may have barely missed Florida, but is posing new threats to the… https://t.co/RJ8IQybsqM 38 minutes ago

LuvTrumpsHate20

Surreal Times N.J. power outages spike as Tropical Storm Isaias batters state. Hundreds of thousands ...and we are one if them. 😞… https://t.co/iDHH7NYyVS 38 minutes ago

RES911CUE

A~ N.J. power outages spike as Tropical Storm Isaias batters state. Hundreds of thousands in dark. - Powerful winds a… https://t.co/B3HMlfg5wn 39 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

New York City Ready To Respond To Isaias [Video]

New York City Ready To Respond To Isaias

New York City emergency management officials are stationing crews in all five boroughs to identify any problems and coordinate a quick response.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:44Published
Heavy Rain Moves In To Morris County [Video]

Heavy Rain Moves In To Morris County

There are more than 100,000 customers without power already in New Jersey. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis has the latest from Morris County.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:56Published
Gov. Murphy: Thousands Of Power Outages Possible In N.J. [Video]

Gov. Murphy: Thousands Of Power Outages Possible In N.J.

As Tropical Storm Isaias moves through the state, the governor is warning of the potential for 70 mph wind gusts. CBS2's Jon Dias reports from Sea Bright.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:19Published