Band Camps March On With Some Changes During Coronavirus Pandemic
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 01:56s - Published
Band Camps March On With Some Changes During Coronavirus Pandemic

Many activities are canceled because of coronavirus, but band camp marches on as districts make changes to adapt; KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports.

