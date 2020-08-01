Global  
 

Ram Temple will represent India as strong, peaceful and harmonious nation: LK Advani
Ram Temple will represent India as strong, peaceful and harmonious nation: LK Advani

Ram Temple will represent India as strong, peaceful and harmonious nation: LK Advani

Just one day prior to foundation laying ceremony of Ram temple, veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani on August 04 said, "It is also my belief that Ram Mandir will represent India as a strong, prosperous, peaceful and harmonious nation with justice for all and exclusion of none so that we can truly usher in Ram Rajya, the epitome of good governance."

