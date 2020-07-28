Global  
 

Pres. Trump Signs Great American Outdoors Act
Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 00:16s - Published
Pres. Trump Signs Great American Outdoors Act
The act will start to fix deferred maintenance backlogs.
