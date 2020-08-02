|
Tropical Storm Isaias Update: The Latest At 1:15 p.m.
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York
- Duration: 02:07s - Published
CBS2's Vanessa Murdock has what you need to know as the storm makes its way through the Tri-State Area.
