Tropical Storm Isaias Update: The Latest At 1:15 p.m.
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:07s - Published
CBS2's Vanessa Murdock has what you need to know as the storm makes its way through the Tri-State Area.

Tropical Storm Isaias gains strength as it heads for the Carolinas

Tropical Storm Isaias is gaining strength as it churns toward the coast of the Carolinas. Nearly 120...
CBS News - Published

Tracking Tropical Storm Isaias as millions could face flooding rains, high winds

Forecasters are worried Tropical Storm Isaias may worsen, bringing flooding rains and violent winds....
CBS News - Published

Coronavirus Updates: Latest News and Analysis

Florida, with over 7,000 virus deaths, now faces hurricane season as Tropical Storm Isaias threatens...
NYTimes.com - Published


winwin45

winwin45 RT @WhiteHouse: President @realDonaldTrump gives an update on Tropical Storm Isaias: https://t.co/5snaYnZdef 8 seconds ago

RDIGI36

Digi RT @GovMurphy: UPDATE: New Jersey remains under a State of Emergency due to Tropical Storm Isaias: 🔆Over 784,000 power outages have been re… 28 seconds ago

SunSentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel Tropical Storm Isaias stomps through Virginia with eye set on Northeast https://t.co/VI3iuXPFyU https://t.co/e8F1f1Cfa1 34 seconds ago

msleighm

msleighm RT @GovMurphy: UPDATE: Windy, rainy conditions from Tropical Storm Isaias have caused more than 326,884 power outages statewide. This storm… 44 seconds ago

xsuzi00

Su Zi RT @WeatherNation: 11 AM ET UPDATE from the NHC indicating Tropical Storm Isaias remains on the NNE track at 35 mph. Wind is still sustaine… 3 minutes ago

Central_Astoria

Central Astoria LDC RT @ABC7NY: LIVE update on Tropical Storm Isaias. Watch here: https://t.co/bunBKaIo69 3 minutes ago

MPG1945

EliMA.45 RKI 🇺🇸 ✡️ RT @CambridgeMAFire: Mid-day update on Tropical Storm #Isaias: Expect some rain & wind. -Secure all your outside furniture, recycling & rub… 3 minutes ago

MarlonVerasamy

Marlon Verasamy RT @NWSBurlington: 10 AM Update on Precipitation Threat: Heavy rainfall is underway in association with Tropical Storm Isaias. Please see g… 5 minutes ago


New York Weather: Tropical Storm Isaias Arrives With Dangerous Winds [Video]

New York Weather: Tropical Storm Isaias Arrives With Dangerous Winds

CBS2's Vanessa Murdock has the latest weather forecast.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:43Published
Heavy Rain Moves In To Morris County [Video]

Heavy Rain Moves In To Morris County

There are more than 100,000 customers without power already in New Jersey. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis has the latest from Morris County.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:56Published
Tropical Storm Isaias Brings Strong Winds To Jersey Shore [Video]

Tropical Storm Isaias Brings Strong Winds To Jersey Shore

CBS2's John Elliot has the latest weather forecast live from Asbury Park, New Jersey.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:34Published