Julie Chen Moonves Teases ‘Big Brother All-Stars’ Cast

“Big Brother” will go ahead with its annual summer all-star season despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and host Julie Chen Moonves tells ET Canada's Sangita Patel what fans can expect for the show's return.

Tune in to the all-star season premiere of “Big Brother”, live on Wednesday, August 5, at 9 p.m.

ET/PT on Global.