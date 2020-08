Home burned by Stagecoach Fire

23ABC has a look at one of the homes burned to the ground by the Stagecoach Fire.

2,500 ACRES AND 0% CONTAINMENT.SO FAR THE FIRE HAS CONSUMED TWOSTRUCTURE AND SENT THREEFAMILIES TO THE AMERICA REDCROSS SEEKING HELP.

HERE'S ALOOK AT ONE OF THOSE HOUSES THATHAS BEEN LOST TO THEFLAMES.THE FIRE BROKE OUT AROUND 3:30P.M.

MONDAY IN THE AREA OFSTAGECOACH DRIVE AND OLD OX ROADIN HAVILAH, SOUTH OF LAKEISABELLA.MULTIPLE EVACUATIONS HAVE BEENISSUED FOR RESIDENTS IN THEAREA.IN HAVILAH DANIELA GARRIDO 23ABCCONNECTING YOU.THERE ARE EVACUATIONS IN PLACEAT THIS HOUR -- .