What to know about Triller, TikTok's newest (and biggest) competitor Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:06s - Published 3 minutes ago What to know about Triller, TikTok's newest (and biggest) competitor Ever since ByteDance Ltd. Acquired Musical.lyand merged it into TikTok in 2018, the video-sharingapp has shown no signs of slowing down.In April, TikTok became the first app since2014 to surpass 2 billion downloads on boththe Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store.Recently, though, the fate of TikTok — in theUnited States, at least — has become uncertain.President Trump declared on Aug. 3 thatunless the Chinese app was acquired byan American company he would ban it.with the app’s fate so uncertain, at leastone video-sharing app has managed tocapitalize on that uncertainty: Triller.First introduced in 2015, Trilleris a self-described “game-changingmusic video maker app”.Like TikTok, you can use the app —and its 100-plus filters — to make shortmusic videos and other viral clips.Celebrities on the platform includeMarshmello, The Weeknd, Millie Bobby Brown,Brad Paisley and Mike Tyson.According to the L.A. Times, rappers Snoop Doggand Lil Wayne are also investors in the company 0

