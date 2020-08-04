[CDATA[One dead and scores injured after massive explosion rocks Lebanese capital Beirut]]

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
CDATA
[CDATA[Belarus leader warns of 'harsh sanctions' against opposition protests ahead of presidential vote]]
Credit: Euronews English Duration: 03:32Published
[CDATA[UN chief says COVID-19 has led to largest disruption to education in history]]
Credit: Euronews English Duration: 01:19Published
[CDATA[Murder investigation in Sweden after 12-year-old girl shot dead in drive-by gang violence]]
Credit: Euronews English Duration: 03:31Published
Beirut Capital and chief port of Lebanon
Massive Explosion in Beirut Sends Mushroom Cloud Over CityBeirut looks like an atomic bomb went off, after a massive explosion rocked the city and left hundreds of people severely injured. Several videos captured the..
TMZ.com
Massive explosions rock Beirut; many feared deadAt least two explosions rocked the Lebanese capital of Beirut on Tuesday, killing and wounding dozens of people, shaking buildings and sending huge plumes of..
CBS News
Massive explosion in Beirut creates mushroom cloud over Lebanon's capitalStunning video shows huge blast but cause and number of fatalities in Lebanon's capital are unknown. Port is decimated. Live updates here.
USATODAY.com
Blasts rock Beirut, widespread damage, injuriesMassive explosions rocked downtown Beirut on Tuesday, damaging buildings and blowing out windows and doors. Witnesses saw many people injured by flying glass and..
USATODAY.com
Lebanon Country in the Middle East
Large blast rocks Lebanon's capital, many people hurtBEIRUT — A large explosion rocked Beirut on Tuesday, injuring many people as glass shattered and balconies collapsed from the impact, Reuters witnesses said...
WorldNews
Hundreds wounded as huge blast rips through Lebanon's Beirut
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 27:48Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources