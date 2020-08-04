Global  
 

[CDATA[One dead and scores injured after massive explosion rocks Lebanese capital Beirut]]
Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 03:26s - Published
[CDATA[One dead and scores injured after massive explosion rocks Lebanese capital Beirut]]
Massive Explosion in Beirut Sends Mushroom Cloud Over City

 Beirut looks like an atomic bomb went off, after a massive explosion rocked the city and left hundreds of people severely injured. Several videos captured the..
TMZ.com

Massive explosions rock Beirut; many feared dead

 At least two explosions rocked the Lebanese capital of Beirut on Tuesday, killing and wounding dozens of people, shaking buildings and sending huge plumes of..
CBS News

Massive explosion in Beirut creates mushroom cloud over Lebanon's capital

 Stunning video shows huge blast but cause and number of fatalities in Lebanon's capital are unknown. Port is decimated. Live updates here.
USATODAY.com

Blasts rock Beirut, widespread damage, injuries

 Massive explosions rocked downtown Beirut on Tuesday, damaging buildings and blowing out windows and doors. Witnesses saw many people injured by flying glass and..
USATODAY.com

Large blast rocks Lebanon's capital, many people hurt

 BEIRUT — A large explosion rocked Beirut on Tuesday, injuring many people as glass shattered and balconies collapsed from the impact, Reuters witnesses said...
WorldNews
Hundreds wounded as huge blast rips through Lebanon's Beirut [Video]

Hundreds wounded as huge blast rips through Lebanon's Beirut

Thick smoke seen rising above the capital after powerful blast; cause of explosion remains unknown.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 27:48Published

Huge Blasts Rocks Beirut [Video]

Huge Blasts Rocks Beirut

Video out of Beirut, Lebanon shows explosions sending shockwaves through the Lebanese capital.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 00:45Published
Footage shows moment blast sends shockwaves through Beirut [Video]

Footage shows moment blast sends shockwaves through Beirut

A massive explosion shook Lebanon's capital Beirut with a number of peoplereportedly wounded and widespread damage being caused. The afternoon blastshook several parts of the capital and thick smoke..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:29Published
Smoke rises after huge blast in Lebanese capital [Video]

Smoke rises after huge blast in Lebanese capital

A large explosion rocked Beirut on Tuesday, injuring many people as glass shattered and balconies collapsed from the impact, Reuters witnesses said.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:58Published