Cops detain beachgoer over her bikini

It was just a regular day at the beach — sun, surf and a woman getting into trouble with police for wearing a bikini … to the beach.Sam Panda was visiting Myrtle Beach over the weekend when a woman reportedly called the cops on Panda over her bikini.Panda posted a video of her being detained by police in the allegedly “offensive” bathing suit on Facebook.

The woman who she suspects complained about her was also with a child.In the video, Panda and two friends, one of whom is filming, ask the police what the exact penal code Panda’s bikini is in a violation of.The cops tell the three friends that they have to come to their car in order for them to explain how Panda’s bikini is “illegal”.“[It] shall be unlawful for anybody to be in the nude on any public beach, beach access, public waters or any public property in view of the public,” one officer reads.“I’m not nude,” Panda replies in the video.“You’re in a thong,” the other officer explains.“You put me in handcuffs for being in a thong?” Panda says.Eventually, Panda and her friends were released without charges.

Panda’s 20-minute Facebook video of the ordeal has over 375,000 views