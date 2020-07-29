Donald Trump Says America’s Rising
COVID-19 Death Toll ‘Is What It Is’ President Donald Trump recently sat
down for an interview with Axios’ Jonathan Swan
to talk about the COVID-19 pandemic.
During the interview, Trump appeared to
grow defensive and frustrated when questioned
about the United States’ growing death toll.
After claiming that the
pandemic was “under control,”
Trump spoke about those dying,
saying “it is what it is.” Donald Trump,
via CNN When pressed further about America’s death
toll, Trump refused to acknowledge COVID-19
deaths as a “proportion of population.” Instead, Trump repeatedly acknowledged the
deaths as a “proportion of cases,” effectively downplaying the devastating statistic.
Donald Trump,
via CNN The U.S. currently accounts for
26 percent of the world's confirmed
COVID-19 cases, but only around 4.5
percent of the world's population.