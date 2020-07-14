Tiger Woods confident he can win 16th major title at US PGA Championship

Global  
 

Tiger Woods is confident he can win a 16th major title in the US PGAChampionship, despite heading into the event with just four competitive roundsunder his belt since mid-February.

“Of course,” Woods answered with a smilewhen asked with the final question of his pre-tournament press conference ifhe could win at TPC Harding Park.

Tiger Woods Back Problems, Still One-Under 71 At Memorial

Tiger Woods Back Problems, Still One-Under 71 At Memorial

(CNN) After struggling to make the cut and troubled by persistent back problems, Tiger Woods showed promise of better things to come with a battling one-under-par 71 in the third round of the Memorial tournament on Saturday. Woods, playing his first tournament since February, carded a 71 on the first day, but dropped back through the field with a four-over 76 on Friday, complaining that he was hindered by a sore back and admitting that "aging is not fun.

Duration: 00:33Published
Rory McIlroy: It's been difficult to focus without fans during PGA Tour

Rory McIlroy: It's been difficult to focus without fans during PGA Tour

Rory McIlroy admits it is difficult to focus without a crowd during the PGA Tour. He feels his opponents including Tiger Woods may also struggle to adapt to the strange circumstances.As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the tournament is taking place behind closed doors.

Duration: 01:22Published
Tiger Woods: It's not the Ryder Cup without fans

Tiger Woods: It's not the Ryder Cup without fans

Tiger Woods said the Ryder Cup was not the same without fans as he backed the decision to postpone the Whistling Straits showpiece until next year.The biennial clash between the United States and Europe had been due to take place in September, but continuing concerns over coronavirus meant event organisers were unable to guarantee the Wisconsin venue could safely host spectators this year and opted to push it back until 2021.

Duration: 00:57Published

