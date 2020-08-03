Global  
 

Unexpected Wind Shift Blamed For Hot Air Balloon Crashes In Wyoming That Injured 12 People
Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 00:27s
Unexpected Wind Shift Blamed For Hot Air Balloon Crashes In Wyoming That Injured 12 People

Unexpected Wind Shift Blamed For Hot Air Balloon Crashes In Wyoming That Injured 12 People

Twelve people were hospitalized in Wyoming on Monday after several hot air balloons crashed to the ground, officials said.

