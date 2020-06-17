Rafael Nadal withdraws from US Open because of concerns over coronavirus

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Rafael Nadal Spanish tennis player
Rafael Nadal Pulls Out Of U.S. Open Over COVID-19 ConcernsRafael Nadal is officially OUT of the U.S. Open ... the tennis legend said Tuesday it's just too damn unsafe for him to travel to America during the COVID-19..
TMZ.com
Defending champion Nadal decides not to play at US OpenDefending champion Rafael Nadal decides not to play the US Open later this month because the coronavirus pandemic remains "out of control".
BBC News
Nadal trains at his academy ahead of tennis season restart
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:52Published
Serena Williams says she "cannot wait" to return to the U.S. Open
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 00:59Published
US Open (tennis) annual international tennis tournament in New York City, New York, USA, usually played in August - September
Bubble breakers at US Open must face 'severe repercussions' - MurrayAndy Murray says there must be "severe repercussions" for players who break the US Open safety bubble at next month's Grand Slam in New York.
BBC News
Ashleigh Barty: World number one withdraws from US OpenWorld number one Ashleigh Barty pulls out of the US Open because of concerns over the coronavirus pandemic....
WorldNews
Flushing Meadows–Corona Park Large public park in Queens, New York
ATP and WTA Tours announce August resumption
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 04:49Published
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources