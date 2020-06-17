Global  
 

Rafael Nadal withdraws from US Open because of concerns over coronavirus
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Defending champion Rafael Nadal has pulled out of the US Open citing concernsover coronavirus.

The four-time winner at Flushing Meadows does not want totravel to the United States for the event, which begins on August 31, whileCovid-19 cases are on the rise.

Rafael Nadal Pulls Out Of U.S. Open Over COVID-19 Concerns

 Rafael Nadal is officially OUT of the U.S. Open ... the tennis legend said Tuesday it's just too damn unsafe for him to travel to America during the COVID-19..
Defending champion Nadal decides not to play at US Open

 Defending champion Rafael Nadal decides not to play the US Open later this month because the coronavirus pandemic remains "out of control".
Nadal trains at his academy ahead of tennis season restart [Video]

Nadal trains at his academy ahead of tennis season restart

Rafa Nadal trains with one of his academy players, Dani Rincon at the world number two's tennis campus on the Spanish island of Mallorca.

Serena Williams says she "cannot wait" to return to the U.S. Open [Video]

Serena Williams says she "cannot wait" to return to the U.S. Open

Serena Williams confirms she will play the 2020 U.S. Open without fans in attendance

US Open (tennis) annual international tennis tournament in New York City, New York, USA, usually played in August - September

Bubble breakers at US Open must face 'severe repercussions' - Murray

 Andy Murray says there must be "severe repercussions" for players who break the US Open safety bubble at next month's Grand Slam in New York.
Ashleigh Barty: World number one withdraws from US Open

 World number one Ashleigh Barty pulls out of the US Open because of concerns over the coronavirus pandemic....
ATP and WTA Tours announce August resumption [Video]

ATP and WTA Tours announce August resumption

The men's ATP Tour and women's WTA Tour issue revised calendars for the resumption of professional tennis after the shutdown caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

