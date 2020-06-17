Rafael Nadal withdraws from US Open because of concerns over coronavirus PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:33s - Published 2 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:33s - Published Rafael Nadal withdraws from US Open because of concerns over coronavirus Defending champion Rafael Nadal has pulled out of the US Open citing concernsover coronavirus. The four-time winner at Flushing Meadows does not want totravel to the United States for the event, which begins on August 31, whileCovid-19 cases are on the rise. 0

