Related videos from verified sources Hurricane Isaias rolls into southern Florida



Outer bands of Hurricane Isaias, recently downgraded to a tropical storm, hit southern Florida on Saturday (August 1st) afternoon. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 01:59 Published 3 days ago Surf builds as Hurricane Isaias approaches South Florida



South Florida saw a mix of sun, clouds, gusty winds, building surf and a few quick showers as Hurricane Isaias drew nearer to the coast. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 04:31 Published 3 days ago