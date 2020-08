Clark County approves rent ordinance Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:54s - Published 4 minutes ago Clark County approves rent ordinance Clark County Commissioners passed an ordinance on Tuesday protecting renters who need assistance or have been evicted because of the coronavirus. Sean DeLancey has the details. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend RENTAL ASSISTANCE - OR HAVEBEEN EVICTED BECAUSE OF THECORONAVIRUS.13 ACTION NEWS REPORTER SEANDELANCEY IS LIVE AT THE SEAT OFCOUNTY GOVERNMENT - - WITH THEPROGRESS TODAY.SEAN?KALYNA - THIS ORDINANCE COULDHELP AVOID AN EXPLOSION OFHOMELESSNESS BROUGHT ABOUT BYTHE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC - SHUTDOWN - - AND JOB LOSSES.THE STATE EVICTION MORATORIUMFOR RESIDENTIAL RENTERS - -ENDS NEXT MONTH.COMMISSIONER JUSTIN JONESPROPOSED THIS ORDINANCE - WHICHPREVENTS LANDLORDS FROMDISCRIMINATING AGAINST ANYONEBASED ON THEIR SOURCE OFINCOME.IF A RENTER CAN'T PAY - OFCOURSE THE LANDLORD CAN STILLREFUSE TO GIVE THEM ANAPARTMENT - - BUT THE LANDLORDCANNOT LOOK AT WHERE THEMONEY COMES FROM SO LONG AS THERENTER CAN PAY - AND IT'S ALEGAL SOURCE.THIS IS DESIGNED TO HELP PEOPLEACCEPTING STATE AID OR HOUSINGVOUCHERS GET A ROOF OVER THEIRHEADS.ONE WOMAN WHO'S BEING EVICTEDRIGHT NOW PLEAD WITH MEMBERS TOPASS THE ORDINANCE - TO PROTECTHER AND HER KIDS."THIS IS THE TIME THAT YOU CANHELP US.SO THAT WE CAN MOVE FORWARD.WE CAN'T DO THAT IF WE DON'TILLEGAL FOR A LANDLORD TOCONSIDER AN EVICTION CAUSED BYTHE PANDEMIC - - WHEN DECIDINGTO RENT AN APARTMENT.SUZY VASQUEZ - - DIRECTOR OFTHE NEVADA STATE APARTMENTASSOCIATION WHICH REPRESENTSLANDLORDS - - CAME TO OPPOSETHE ORDINANCE SAYINGPROTECTIONS ALREADY EXIST -ADVOCATED FOR LANDLORDS TO HAVEMORE ACCESS TO HOUSING VOUCHERPROGRAMS - - AND ESTABLISH ASHORT TIMELINE FOR VOUCHERREVIEWS.THE ORDINANCE PASSEDUNANIMOUSLY - SO IT IS NOW AMISDEMEANOR CRIME FOR LANDLORDSTO BREAK THE RULES.SEAN DELANCEY - - 13 ACTIONNEWS.AND AS SEAN JUSTMENTIONED...THE STATE EVICTION





