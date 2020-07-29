Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

U.S. teachers protest school reopenings
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:45s - Published
U.S. teachers protest school reopenings

U.S. teachers protest school reopenings

[NFA] Teachers from dozens of school districts nationwide protested plans by some governors to resume in-class instruction, saying it threatens the safety of students, their families and educators.

Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Lisa Bernhard American journalist

Trump labels Birx 'pathetic' in tweet [Video]

Trump labels Birx 'pathetic' in tweet

[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump took a public swipe at White House coronavirus task force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx a day after she said infections from the virus were "extraordinarily widespread" in the U.S. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:17Published
Rep. Lewis praised by 3 presidents at funeral [Video]

Rep. Lewis praised by 3 presidents at funeral

[NFA] Former U.S. Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton were among those who spoke passionately about late civil rights icon and U.S. Congressman John Lewis at his funeral in a historic Atlanta church Thursday. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:23Published
Maine restricts swimming after woman killed by shark [Video]

Maine restricts swimming after woman killed by shark

A fatality in Maine has limited swimming due to concerns about sharks, whose behavior is being studied through drone use and other technology by scientists in southern California. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:05Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LauraRossi7

Laura Rossi U.S. teachers protest school reopenings, coronavirus cases down in... https://t.co/IaghP0vWmQ 22 minutes ago

FISMNews

FISM News U.S. Teachers Protest School Reopenings https://t.co/V768beI32y https://t.co/8HpQATGCc4 43 minutes ago

1keithdavis

Keith Davis RT @DailyMail: Teachers across the nation protest school reopenings with coffins and guillotines as Trump demands kids get back to class ht… 2 hours ago

JorgeColon

Jorge Colón RT @luckytran: We are now in the part of the pandemic where teachers are marching and carrying caskets to protest unsafe school reopenings… 2 hours ago

warriors_mom

TheCyberChick No Work. No Pay. Defund The Schools. Charter School Vouchers For ALL Parents Of School-Age Kids. Problem Solved!… https://t.co/5Kty88VrGO 2 hours ago

tommyboy0690

Tom Williams US teachers protest school reopenings, coronavirus cases down in South, West https://t.co/RleH44nlxP @wionews 3 hours ago

a_archers

A.Archers Schools out! Teachers across the nation protest school reopenings with coffins and guillotines as Trump demands kid… https://t.co/7UmmrXf8aK 4 hours ago

wtpbn

We The People RT @hrkbenowen: U.S. teachers protest school reopenings, coronavirus cases are down in the sun belt https://t.co/AWCdMNCEPI 4 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Teachers in New York protest against unsafe school reopenings [Video]

Teachers in New York protest against unsafe school reopenings

A large crowd of students, teachers, and activists, gathered outside of the United Federation of Teachers in the Financial District of Manhattan, New York, to oppose the unsafe opening of schools in..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:59Published
Some North Texas Students Going Back To School Today [Video]

Some North Texas Students Going Back To School Today

Some North Texas Students Going Back To School Today

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:04Published
OUSD, Teachers Fail To Agree On Reopening Plan For Oakland Students [Video]

OUSD, Teachers Fail To Agree On Reopening Plan For Oakland Students

Wit less than a week before students in Oakland go back to school, the District and teachers haven't agreed on a reopening plan. Andrea Nakano tells us the results of Monday's talks.

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:05Published