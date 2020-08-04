Global  
 

Senior dogs live out their golden years at this dog retirement center!
Marty’s Place is the dream retirement center for senior dogs living out their golden years.The non-profit, based in Upper Freehold Township, New Jersey, combines home-like aspects to accommodate the four-legged residents which range from 7 years of age or older.

“The chances of an older dog being adopted and leaving a shelter is not as great as for a puppy so we decided we wanted to help senior dogs,” said Doreen Jakubcak, Founder of Marty’s Place Senior Dog Sanctuary.

At Marty’s, each dog is given ample living space, human and canine companionship, consistent medical and dental care, as well as access to physically and mentally stimulating activities suited to their age and abilities.

