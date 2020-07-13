Global  
 

Kodak's U.S. loan disclosure put under scrutiny
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:38s - Published
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating the circumstances around Eastman Kodak announcement of a $765 million government loan to make drugs at its U.S. factories, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

Conway G.

Gittens reports.

