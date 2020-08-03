Exclusive: Gov. Ron DeSantis Discusses State's Unemployment System

Exclusive: Gov. Ron DeSantis On Being 'Tethered' To The Trump Administration



CBS4's Jim DeFede went one-on-one with the governor, who was giving his first formal interview since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 07:14 Published 22 hours ago

Exclusive: Gov. Ron DeSantis Discusses His Handling Of COVID Pandemic



CBS4's Jim DeFede went one-on-one with the governor, who was giving his first formal interview since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 06:32 Published 23 hours ago