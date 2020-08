President Trump signs the Great American Outdoors Act Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:33s - Published 4 minutes ago President Trump signs the Great American Outdoors Act This morning President Trump signed the Great American Outdoors act at the White House. The act will devote nearly 3 billion dollars annually to the maintenance of national parks and other public lands. 0

BILLION DOLLARS ANNUALLY TOMAINTENANCE OF NATIONAL PARKSAND OTHER PUBLIC LANDS.THE LEGISLATION ALSO PROVIDESPERMANENT MONEY FOR THE LANDAND WATER CONSERVATIONFUND---AND CREATES ANADDITIONAL 100-THOUSAND DIRECTAND INDIRECT JOBS.THE BIPARTISAN LEGISLATION HASBEEN CALLED THE MOSTSIGNIFICANT CONSERVATION BILLIN A GENERATION.OPPONENTS SAY THE SPENDING ISNOT ENOUGH TO ERASE ANESTIMATED -20- BILLIONMAINTENANCE BACKLOG.