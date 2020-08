A sixth story apartment in Beirut, Lebanon is rocked by an explosion at the nearby port on Tuesday (August 4) at around 6 pm local time.

Broken glass from massive Beirut blast in Lebanon highrise apartment

The filmer, Bilal Houssami, tells Newsflare that he escaped uninjured.