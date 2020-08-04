Disturbing New Video Released Of George Floyd's Arrest, Death
There's disturbing new video of the final moments of George Floyd's life as he pleaded for officers to stop.
The video was obtained by The Daily Mail.
A warning -- it may be upsetting; Omar Jimenez reports for CBS2.
New George Floyd Footage Shows How Arrest BeganMINNEAPOLIS — Bodycam footage from two accused police officers in the case of George Floyd shows the harrowing moment-by-moment arrest, for the first time.
Body Camera Footage Involved In George Floyd's Death LeakedFor the first time we're seeing Minneapolis police body camera video from the arrest of George Floyd. The video was leaked online by the British media company Daily Mail, John Lauritsen reports..