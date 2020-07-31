Global  
 

Security Camera Footage of the 4.2 San Fernando California Earthquake
Video Credit: Viral Hog Content - Duration: 00:20s - Published
Security Camera Footage of the 4.2 San Fernando California Earthquake

Security Camera Footage of the 4.2 San Fernando California Earthquake

Occurred on July 30, 2020 / Arleta, California, USAInfo from Licensor: A 4.2 mag earthquake hit the San Fernando Valley.

This is security camera footage.

