Tropical Storm Isaias batters U.S. Northeast

Tropical Storm Isaias moved up the east coast.
On Tuesday, leaving a field of debris in Windsor, North Carolina, where the fast-moving storm killed at least one person after a tornado obliterated a mobile home park.
Isais made landfall in North Carolina shortly before midnight, dumping rain and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands.
The storm also felt in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, where a pier was destroyed.
Video taken Tuesday morning showed a large portion of the pier missing.
Isais was moving north at 33 miles per hour, packing maximum sustained winds of 70 mph.
In preparation boat owners in Anapolis, Maryland secured their boats.
A tropical storm warning remained in effect all the way to Maine, with major cities such as Washington, Philadelphia and New York in its potential path.
