Dramatic video of explosion that rocked Beirut
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:33s - Published
A dramatic video caught themoment a massive blast rocked Beirut on Tuesday, damaging buildings andblowing out windows and doors as a giant mushroom cloud rose above thecapital.

The blast that swept the Lebanese capital left more than 60 peopledead and 3,000 injured, according to the Lebanese health minister.

Video shows massive Beirut blast

 Smart phone video taken by a man from an apartment in Beirut shows the massive explosion that killed at least 50 people. (August 4)
 
More than 50 dead, thousands injured in Beirut blast

 A massive explosion rocked Beirut on Tuesday, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. At least 50 people..
PM confirms British nationals are among those caught up in Beirut blast [Video]

PM confirms British nationals are among those caught up in Beirut blast

The Prime Minister has confirmed that British nationals are among those caughtup in the aftermath of a huge blast in the Lebanese capital Beirut. BorisJohnson said the Government is “ready to provide support in any way we can”,and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the UK stands in solidarity withLebanon.

Beirut explosions: Boris Johnson responds to 'shocking' scenes in Lebanon and suggests British nationals may be affected

 'All of my thoughts and prayers are with those caught up in this terrible incident,' tweets Prime Minister
