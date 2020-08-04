Dramatic video of explosion that rocked Beirut

PM confirms British nationals are among those caught up in Beirut blast



The Prime Minister has confirmed that British nationals are among those caughtup in the aftermath of a huge blast in the Lebanese capital Beirut. BorisJohnson said the Government is “ready to provide support in any way we can”,and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the UK stands in solidarity withLebanon.

