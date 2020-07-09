Crews Hard At Work Restoring Notre Dame Cathedral Almost A Year & A Half After Fire
CBS4's Ian Lee reports the focus right now of the restoration project is the cathedral's organ.
France to restore Notre-Dame as it was before fireParis’ centuries-old Notre-Dame Cathedral will be rebuilt as it was before being engulfed in a fire last year, the public body in charge of its restoration said on Thursday. Lauren Anthony reports.
Greenpeace activists scale a crane at Notre Dame cathedral in climate protestActivists mounted a crane at the world-famous landmark, which is being renovated for fire damage, to hang banners protesting the French government's climate policies.View on euronews