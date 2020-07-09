Global  
 

Crews Hard At Work Restoring Notre Dame Cathedral Almost A Year & A Half After Fire
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 01:48s - Published
Crews Hard At Work Restoring Notre Dame Cathedral Almost A Year & A Half After Fire

Crews Hard At Work Restoring Notre Dame Cathedral Almost A Year & A Half After Fire

CBS4's Ian Lee reports the focus right now of the restoration project is the cathedral's organ.

