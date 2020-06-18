Global  
 

Man City sign Valencia winger Torres on five-year deal
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 02:49s
Man City sign Valencia winger Torres on five-year deal

Man City sign Valencia winger Torres on five-year deal

Manchester City sign Spanish winger Ferran Torres from Valencia on a five-year deal.

Ferran Torres: Man City sign Valencia winger

 Manchester City complete the signing of Spain Under-21 winger Ferran Torres from La Liga side Valencia.
BBC News

Who is Ferran Torres? The inside story of Man City's imminent new signing

 With Valencia's Ferran Torres set to join Manchester City, Guillem Balague talks to the 20-year-old to get his inside story.
BBC News
Man City set to sign Valencia winger Torres - reports [Video]

Man City set to sign Valencia winger Torres - reports

Manchester City are nearing a deal to sign Valencia winger Ferran Torres for an initial fee of 20.9 million pounds according to British media.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:49

Man City may sign winger Torres from Valencia

 Manchester City could make Valencia winger Ferran Torres their first summer signing and are also expected to target centre-backs.
BBC News

Gael Clichy: Ex-Manchester City defender on Manchester United, Pep Guardiola and Turkey

 Ex-Arsenal and Man City defender Gael Clichy discusses Man Utd hopes, winning the title in Turkey and following in Pep Guardiola's footsteps.
BBC News
Real Madrid train for Man City Champions League match [Video]

Real Madrid train for Man City Champions League match

Real Madrid players train at their Valdebebas base as they prepare for their Champions League match against Manchester City.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:32

"Man City? Sergi Roberto isn't planning to leave Barca"

 Sergi Roberto's agent, Josep Maria Orobitg, denied that his player is planning on leaving the Camp Nou after Man City showed interest in the versatile Barca..
WorldNews

Villarreal appoint former Arsenal boss Emery on three-year deal [Video]

Villarreal appoint former Arsenal boss Emery on three-year deal

Unai Emery replaces Javi Calleja as Villarreal coach after a recent stint with Arsenal and previous stints in Spain with Sevilla, Valencia and Almeria.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:36
Real Madrid train ahead of Valencia match [Video]

Real Madrid train ahead of Valencia match

Real Madrid train as they prepare for their next La Liga match against Valencia.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:05

