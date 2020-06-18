Man City sign Valencia winger Torres on five-year deal

|
|
Ferran Torres Spanish association football player
Ferran Torres: Man City sign Valencia wingerManchester City complete the signing of Spain Under-21 winger Ferran Torres from La Liga side Valencia.
BBC News
Who is Ferran Torres? The inside story of Man City's imminent new signingWith Valencia's Ferran Torres set to join Manchester City, Guillem Balague talks to the 20-year-old to get his inside story.
BBC News
Man City set to sign Valencia winger Torres - reports
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 02:49Published
Man City may sign winger Torres from ValenciaManchester City could make Valencia winger Ferran Torres their first summer signing and are also expected to target centre-backs.
BBC News
Manchester City F.C. Association football club
Gael Clichy: Ex-Manchester City defender on Manchester United, Pep Guardiola and TurkeyEx-Arsenal and Man City defender Gael Clichy discusses Man Utd hopes, winning the title in Turkey and following in Pep Guardiola's footsteps.
BBC News
Real Madrid train for Man City Champions League match
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:32Published
"Man City? Sergi Roberto isn't planning to leave Barca"Sergi Roberto's agent, Josep Maria Orobitg, denied that his player is planning on leaving the Camp Nou after Man City showed interest in the versatile Barca..
WorldNews
Valencia Municipality in Spain
Villarreal appoint former Arsenal boss Emery on three-year deal
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:36Published
Real Madrid train ahead of Valencia match
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 02:05Published
|
|
|
|
