These are the top jobs in Ohio, according to Gov. Mike DeWine

DeWine proposes 10 p.m. end to alcohol sales at restaurants, bars



Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has asked the state's liquor control board to consider an emergency rule that would limit bars' and restaurants' ability to sell alcohol, he announced Thursday afternoon during a.. Credit: WCPO Cincinnati Duration: 01:56 Published 1 week ago

Gov DeWine asks state liquor board to enact emergency rule to stop alcohol sales at bars after 10pm



Gov DeWine asks state liquor board to enact emergency rule to stop alcohol sales at bars after 10pm Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 Duration: 02:01 Published 1 week ago