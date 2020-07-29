These are the top jobs in Ohio, according to Gov. Mike DeWine

DeWine proposes 10 p.m. end to alcohol sales at restaurants, barsOhio Gov. Mike DeWine has asked the state's liquor control board to consider an emergency rule that would limit bars' and restaurants' ability to sell alcohol, he announced Thursday afternoon during a..
Ohio day cares can soon return to normal class sizes. Should they?Child care providers in the state of Ohio can legally return to normal class sizes starting Aug. 9, per Gov. Mike DeWine’s Tuesday afternoon news conference. Shannon Starkey-Taylor, who runs The..