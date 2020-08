Barack Obama Is Almost 60 Video Credit: Celebrity Wire - Duration: 01:08s - Published 5 minutes ago Check this out. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this 💥Plaid Panda☭ RT @dilanpcook: It’s almost as if Barack Obama disdains anyone that, by comparison, makes him look like the Republican that he is https://… 18 seconds ago noot a boot RT @springbill_bill: I'm so angry with Barack Obama right now! How could he leave the WH in January 2017 and not leave the incoming adminis… 34 minutes ago